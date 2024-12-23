Man Utd boss Amorim: I know the fans are tired; the players anxious

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he knows fans are upset after their home defeat to Bournemouth.

United conceded three soft goals on Sunday as they lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said, “It’s my responsibility to coach them. Of course, we want to improve and everything in this moment is so harder. In a club like Manchester United, to lose 3-0 at home, it’s really tough for everybody.

"Of course the fans are really disappointed and tired of this moment. You can feel it in the stadium, even in the first play, and I understand that. But we have to face it and we know what to do. So we have to improve set-pieces. I think we are not giving the ball away as much as we did. We control better the game, we don’t concede a lot of spaces.

"Transitions, we control very well against one team that 60 per cent of the goals they score is when they steal the ball in our half. We manage to do that but then in the set-pieces, one penalty and then that moment when we have to forget the context, everything, and keep the ball for a moment and not try to score two goals right away.

"It’s a really tough moment and we have to understand what the players are thinking in that moment when you suffer the 2-0, when you concede a penalty, when the box is controlled, so we’ll address that and we have to address that. It’s really tough for everybody to lose these kinds of games.”

Amorim also admits there's nerves inside the team and the stadium.

He added, “I think this context, those moments, that understanding of the game, it’s a lot of mental. But you can feel not just the players, also the fans, you can feel it in the first goal-kick from Andre Onana, he’s thinking what to do, trying to push the other guys and everybody’s so anxious.

"So I think in this moment in our club, everybody’s tired of this moment. We know it so we have to face it and focus on the next game. We know, like I said in the previous question, we know what to do. We have to address a lot of things but we are ready to do it. We already knew the challenge is big but, like I said, it’s really tough on the fans. It’s really tough on the players that they are losing 2-0 at home so they want to score two goals instead of one.”