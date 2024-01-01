Bournemouth owner Foley upbeat on Solanke stay

Bournemouth are expecting to hold onto their star striker Dominic Solanke this transfer window.

The Cherries are aware that interst in Solanke is high from clubs in the Premier League.

However, they believe that he will stay this summer, despite his £65 million release clause.

Cherries owner Bill Foley stated, per The Sun: “I believe Dom is going to be with us this coming year.

“He has a release clause, which is very expensive.

“We shouldn’t reveal anything about the contract but that area (£65m) sounds roughly correct. I guess if someone comes for him, we are going to have to replace him.

“We have two or three candidates that we have lined up. But I believe Dom will be here next year and I believe he is going to score 21 or 22 goals.”