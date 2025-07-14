Bournemouth medical today for Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth aim to close the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic today.

The Serbia international is due on the south coast this morning for a medical at Bournemouth.

The two clubs have already settled on a fee of £25m.

Petrovic spent last season on-loan with Strasbourg and will move to the Cherries as their new senior No1.

He effectively replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on-loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea before being sold to Arsenal a fortnight ago.

