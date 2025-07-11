Bournemouth set to sign Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic looks set to join Bournemouth imminently after the two clubs came to an agreement over a £25 million fee.

Petrovic, 25, who was outstanding throughout his loan to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg last season, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca and co.

According to transfer guru David Ornstein, the Serbia international will join Premier League rivals Bournemouth for a fee of £25 million.

The shot-stopper has already agreed personal terms with Andoni Iraola’s side and an announcement is expected shortly.

It’s understood Chelsea are stepping up their mission of offloading unwanted players, with Noni Madueke also set to leave the club for Arsenal.

The likes of Joao Felix, Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga have all reported back to Cobham after missing out on a place in Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad and are likely to be moved on.