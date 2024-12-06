Bournemouth matchwinner Huijsen: Exciting to defeat Tottenham

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen spoke about his pride at beating Tottenham in the Premier League.

Huijsen was impressive in defence as his team kept a clean sheet at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs were restricted to very few second half chances, with the Cherries dominating the latter stages of the game.

Post-match, matchwinner Huijsen told Amazon Prime: "We know it is difficult to come here. We know we make it difficult for the big teams, and the others as well really. It is a real exciting win.

"I think every little boy dreams of playing in the Premier League and I am so happy to be playing in it and to have scored my first goal. It is definitely a special memory. A goosebumps moment.

"It is a special thing to be Bournemouth's youngest Premier League scorer and I hope to stay in the team now and carry on playing."

"(The goal) is all down to our trainer. We have scored a few set piece goals this season because of him. It was my job to finish it and I did, so that was great. We will work on that (scoring more goals), but as a team it was great. A good performance and a good win.

"We know Tottenham is also a very physical team so I think it was a great match up and a great match to watch for the fans watching at home and in the stadium.

"First of all we need to avoid relegation but I think we have a bit more in us. Who knows. Maybe we can get a Conference League place or something if we keep working and pushing like this."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play