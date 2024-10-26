Bournemouth keeper Travers delighted for Evanilson after Villa equaliser

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers says they're pleased after drawing 1-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ross Barkley had Villa ahead before Evanilson struck an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

On Evanilson's goal, Travers said: "It was a special moment. Especially so late in the game. Great ball by Tav and even better header from Ev too. We are glad he got the goal and could celebrate with the fans.

"We all know he is an amazing striker. It's never easy for someone to move to a new country. He doesn't speak English but he has settled in well and hopefully he can build on that.

"We kept going to the end. We know coming here will be a difficult game. We keep trying to do what we are doing. It was an open game but we are happy with a point in the end.

"We are building on last season. The confidence is growing in the group and more results like this will kick us on. It was great to help the team out and when I get called up I try to help the team the best I can so that's all I wanted to do today."