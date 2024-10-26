Emery positive after Villa drop points against Bournemouth

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery refused to be down after their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ross Barkley had Villa ahead before Evanilson struck an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

Emery later said: “Thank you to the supporters. We are frustrated but we played a fantastic game.

“We are frustrated because we conceded a goal in the last moment but against one team like Bournemouth. Even deserving to win, when we were winning we were not getting the two-goal difference, we were defending until the last moment.

“We needed to be focused and to be in our game plan being consistent. We played a fantastic game, a fantastic match in the first half and even in the first 30 minutes of the second half we played well, scored one goal and created chances. The goalkeeper saved a lot of chances for them.

“In the last ten minutes after we were winning, they were pushing, they were creating some corners and they scored. We are frustrated but we have to try to be in balance with how we played today and were performing in the match until the last minute.

“We will keep going, be positive. We will try to stand up quickly and prepare the next matches.”

Emery added, “We know it’s very difficult each match in the Premier League and we have to try to get stronger.

“I want to get stronger tactically, I want to get stronger mentally, I want to get stronger emotionally. Those things we have to control as best as possible.

“We are in this way and the players are following every message we are sending. We have work to do but we are positive.”