Van Nistelrooy says Leicester will be working until the last second of the transfer window

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Everton this weekend.

Van Nistelrooy was first questioned on potential incomings prior to deadline day which is just days away.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We are still working on a couple of things, we know it’s the deadline and what you’re working towards. It’s something we’re going to address until the last second of the window and see what we can do. Until Monday we can close it and look back on it.”

He was then asked if he was disappointed he hasn't been able to get players in sooner this month.

"No, it’s about knowing what you’re doing with the club and trying to do the maximum possible to get people in who can strengthen the team. It’s what we’re trying to do and if we can get something great, if not we will carry on with this group."

Next, the Dutchman was quizzed on whether he is prepared for players to possibly leave before the window closes in a few days time.

"It’s part of the job and we know in this window, it’s how it is. It's 24/7, you have to be ready for that, prepared for that and in communication with the players which are part of that situation. At the same time, the process of preparing the game is on, welcome to a manager’s job."

He moved on to team news next and provided updates on his squad who will be desperate for 3 points this weekend to try to edge away from the relegation zone.

"Ricardo (Pereira) is recovering, he is still in his individual training. He has moved outside so he is on the grass with the physios, Wilfred (Ndidi) is making good progress, he is partially involved in team training and we are looking to bring him back into the full team training next week. All being well Mads (Hermansen) is available for Saturday.

"I have to say Jakob (Stolarczyk) has done an excellent job since coming in, he has showed the progression he has made. We’re very happy we’ve developed him over these games.

"We hope everyone stays fit, other than that there’s no news on injuries."