Capello: Arrogance cost Man City manager Guardiola many Champions League titles

Former Juventus and England coach Fabio Capello admits he doesn't see eye-to-eye with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola played for Capello at AS Roma.

Capello said in an interview with El Mundo that he respects Guardiola's work and that he made football history with Barcelona, ​​but he is not really an admirer of his.

It all started from a disagreement during his time at Roma: "We never discussed anything. One day he came to explain to me how I should do my job and I replied: 'Go run and then you can talk'. The fact is that he walked on the pitch and I had no intention of making him play in place of someone who deserved more. That was the end of the debate.

"You know what I don't like about Guardiola? His arrogance. The Champions League he won with City is the only one in which he didn't try anything strange in the decisive matches. But all the other years, in Manchester and Munich, on the key days, he always wanted to be the protagonist. He changed and invented to be able to say: 'It's not the players who win, it's me'. And this arrogance cost him several Champions Leagues.

"I respect him but he did a lot of harm to football, even if it's not his fault. Because everyone spent ten years trying to copy him. This ruined Italian football, which lost its nature. There was also the absurd idea that this was all that was needed to play well. A disaster and also a boredom that meant that many people no longer watched the entire matches but only the highlights, because now they were just 90 minutes of horizontal passes, without fighting and without running...

"Fortunately, football is changing and Spain has done it too, winning the European championship with two wingers and playing quickly."