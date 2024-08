Bournemouth closing on deal for Atalanta striker Touré

Bournemouth are closing on a deal for Bournemouth striker El Bilal Touré.

Toure has not been considered for tonight's UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid so to avoid injury.

Bournemouth have been competing with VfB Stuttgart for Toure, with the Cherries now regarded as favourites, says TMW.

Bournemouth are seeking to take Toure on-loan with an option to buy for €25m.

For their part, Atalanta are happy with the fee, having originally signed Toure for an initial €28m.