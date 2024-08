Bournemouth closing deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa

Bournemouth are closing a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arriazabalaga today.

Kepa is set to move to Dean Court on a season-long loan, says TMW.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spain international spent last season on-loan with Real Madrid and has been encouraged to find himself a new club this summer by Blues management.

Kepa is now set to move to Bournemouth in a temporary arrangement.

He will compete with former Barcelona keeper Neto for a place in Bournemouth's XI this season.