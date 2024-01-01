Bournemouth boss Iraola: We need to be patient with Evanilson

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says new signing Evanilson will need patience in settling in.

Evanilson arrived a fortnight ago from Porto for a club record fee.

“We don't want to give him all the info because probably it's too much,” Iraola said. “But at least the most important things for his specific position, so he can survive there outside in the pitch if he has the chance to play.

“I think he's a pure number nine: He's comfortable finishing, but also, he can help us in the link up play.

“I think technically he's sharp.

“He will help the overall offensive game of the team, not only the finishing side.

“I hope he takes quickly everything that we are going to try to tell him, he starts combining with teammates, because I suppose it's not always easy when you change countries, different languages, but I hope this process goes as smooth as possible.”