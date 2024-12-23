Bournemouth boss Iraola: Victory at Man Utd one to enjoy

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says they must enjoy their 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo struck the goals for Bournemouth on Sunday.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Obviously, we have to enjoy it.

“It doesn't happen a lot that you come to this kind of stadium and you win 3-0. I think the game was more level than it looked with 3-0. I think especially Kepa's performance has helped us to win like this.

“It's true that I think we finished very well the game, very strong, pushing them and making the play difficult.

“But I think the key moment was the end of the first half where we've had there, five, ten minutes against the wind that they had these corners, a free kick from Bruno.

“I remember a couple of shots from the outside where we were suffering a little bit this end of first half. And after half time I think we've started much stronger and in a better way.”

On Huijsen's headed opener, Iraola said: “I think we are quite a short team.

“We've normally exploited routines, but when we have Dean in the starting lineup, you always have this threat that is valuable and it has served us in very important goals against Tottenham the other day today the 1-0, that is always the most difficult goal, against United.

“I hope we can continue adding goals via set plays.”