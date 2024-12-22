Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kepa the difference for victory at Man Utd

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola felt Kepa Arrizabalaga made the difference for their 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Iraola says United had their chances, but goalkeeper Kepa's form was key for the win on Sunday.

He stated: "It's an important win for us. We won 3-0 but it was more difficult than it looks when you see 3-0. I think we've been quite solid, it was a mature performance. Kepa's performance has helped us this year.

"He has been very good in possession and with positions. I think he is confident and in a very young defensive line, we need players with experience.

"I am happy that we were more clinical today. We scored from a set play. I think it was a solid performance. Not amazing, but it was solid. We kept playing the same way and pushing until the end. After half-time we regrouped and we were better in the second half.

"I value the 28 points. I think the amount of points we have is good. At Christmas, it is a good amount."