Bournemouth boss Iraola: Sinisterra offers us something different

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is delighted with the early impact of Luis Sinisterra.

The attacker arrived last month from Leeds United and scored in Bournemouth's amazing win at Everton.

Iraola told Radio Marca: "Sinisterra is a very unbalanced player. He has a very good finishing level, he is a different kind of player, one of those who can change games.

"We did not deserve to win this match, but it is a credit to the players who continued to believe and we finished very strong physically.

"It was the worst match of the last four we have played, but fortunately we were able to turn the situation around."