Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Sinisterra offers us something different

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Sinisterra offers us something different
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Sinisterra offers us something different
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Sinisterra offers us something differentAction Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is delighted with the early impact of Luis Sinisterra.

The attacker arrived last month from Leeds United and scored in Bournemouth's amazing win at Everton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola told Radio Marca: "Sinisterra is a very unbalanced player. He has a very good finishing level, he is a different kind of player, one of those who can change games. 

"We did not deserve to win this match, but it is a credit to the players who continued to believe and we finished very strong physically.

"It was the worst match of the last four we have played, but fortunately we were able to turn the situation around."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSinisterra LuisBournemouthLeedsEverton
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Coleman fumes: Everton threw it away
Everton boss Dyche says "the plan stays the same" after Bournemouth collapse