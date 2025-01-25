Forest boss Nuno explains Hudson-Odoi absence for Bournemouth hammering

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits Callum Hudson-Odoi is struggling with a groin injury.

The winger missed Forest's hammering by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nuno said, “He was not available for today. We still have to assess for the next one.

“We cannot be sure that he is going to be available. He has pain in his adductor. It has been really stiff.

“The medical department tried everything they could but for today it was impossible. Let’s see for the next one.”