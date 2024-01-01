Bournemouth boss Iraola explains sending Faivre to Brest

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has explained sending Romain Faivre on-loan to Brest for the season.

Iraola admits the midfielder needed minutes.

He told the Daily Echo: "It was a matter of his expectations. For him, especially last season, he didn’t play a lot.

“Also the season before and he wants to be more of a protagonist and have more minutes.

“I was happy with his performances in pre-season, but I cannot guarantee (minutes).

“He has very strong competition, because we have very good players, especially up front.

“I think it is a very good chance also for him, personally.”