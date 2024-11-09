Bournemouth boss Iraola delighted with Cook form: England call must be close

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is delighted with the form of Lewis Cook.

The midfielder missed England selection this week, but Iraola is convinced a call is now close.

“I can only encourage him to continue performing the way he's performing,” Iraola said. “No, I think I cannot say anything about it, I don't know.

“I don't see all the games, all the players, the ones who play abroad, and I don't think about the level of their performances.

“The only thing I can say is that Lewis has been absolutely vital for us.

“He's performing very, very well with the consistency that we were talking about at the end.

“It’s the more valuable thing when you can trust a player in their best games and even in the worst games, he can help the team in a different way.

“He's doing very, very well.”