Bournemouth's Smith says the squad are "buzzing" after beating Man City

Bournemouth's Smith says the squad are "buzzing" after beating champions Man City
Bournemouth star Adam Smith admits to being in a great mood after beating Manchester City. 

The defender enjoyed himself as City were beaten 2-1 by the Cherries over the weekend. 

Smith helped ensure City could only manage four shots on target in the whole game. 

Speaking about the nature of taking on City, Smith said: “It's real tough. 

“(The) two centre done fantastic against Haaland, Milos was an attacking threat. 

“I felt I did okay with (Matheus) Nunes, and then Doku comes on last 15, which is difficult, so I didn't really need that. 

“But luckily we got the win in the end.” 

He then added: “(The) lads are buzzing. 

“First win over Man City and it's been a long time coming. 

“So, lads are enjoying themselves, but we're in training tomorrow, so we can't enjoy ourselves too much and then ready for Brentford next week.” 

