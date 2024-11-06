Bournemouth's Smith says the squad are "buzzing" after beating Man City

Bournemouth's Smith says the squad are "buzzing" after beating champions Man City

Bournemouth star Adam Smith admits to being in a great mood after beating Manchester City.

The defender enjoyed himself as City were beaten 2-1 by the Cherries over the weekend.

Smith helped ensure City could only manage four shots on target in the whole game.

Speaking about the nature of taking on City, Smith said: “It's real tough.

“(The) two centre done fantastic against Haaland, Milos was an attacking threat.

“I felt I did okay with (Matheus) Nunes, and then Doku comes on last 15, which is difficult, so I didn't really need that.

“But luckily we got the win in the end.”

He then added: “(The) lads are buzzing.

“First win over Man City and it's been a long time coming.

“So, lads are enjoying themselves, but we're in training tomorrow, so we can't enjoy ourselves too much and then ready for Brentford next week.”