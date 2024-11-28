Bournemouth boss Iraola delighted with Adams progress

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola praised Tyler Adams for his impact on the team.

The American has not played as often as he wanted since joining the club in the summer of 2023.

But he has overcome injury issues and is hoping that he can kick on to become a regular starter.

After a loss to Brighton, in which Adams managed 65 minutes, Iraola told reporters: “I think he has been very good in the press.

“He has played a couple of very good balls, and he played with high energy.

“I took him off not because of any precaution, but because we needed more offensive players.

“We were going to have more time in the opposite half, and we needed another type of player. But I think he has been playing well.”