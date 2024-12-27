Bournemouth boss Iraola admits Smith setback

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth defender Adam Smith will be sidelined for at least a few weeks this winter.

The captain played for 45 minutes against Manchester United recently, but came off with tightness.

Now manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed the injury is a little worse than the club thought.

“Yeah, he's injured,” Iraola told the Daily Echo.

Adam Smith is injured, he has a muscle injury. There's something there.

“He could play until the 45 but he couldn't continue (against Manchester United). 

“And the assessments show that he has a small muscle injury so he will be out for some time.”

