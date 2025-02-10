Iraola happy Jebbison on Bournemouth scoresheet for Cup win

Manager Andoni Iraola expressed his satisfaction with Daniel Jebbison after the striker netted his second goal in as many FA Cup matches for Bournemouth.

Jebbison’s determination was evident as he battled Everton’s defensive duo, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

After Tarkowski’s misplaced pass led to Marcus Tavernier’s drive into the box, Jebbison reacted quickly to a deflection and scored.

Post-game, Iraola said: “I think Jebbo has been helping us.

“Probably he has had the first part of the season where he has suffered because he hasn't been playing at Watford and he has come with a clear mind of, okay, whatever they need me for, I'm ready to help.

“He's helping us in the Premier League, normally in the last minutes of the games, and today we can see that it was a good game for him.

“And I'm happy. Not only because he scored, because it's always difficult to play against Tarkowski, against Branthwaite, it’s not going to be an easy day for you.

“But I think also he made them uncomfortable and I'm happy for him.”