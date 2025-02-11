Iraola singles out Winterburn and Jebbison after Bournemouth's FA Cup victory over Everton

Head coach Andoni Iraola praised Ben Winterburn and Daniel Jebbison for their standout performances in Bournemouth's FA Cup win over Everton.

He commended their ability to rise to the occasion, especially given the team's current injury challenges.

Iraola emphasized that both players showed they could handle the pressure and contribute effectively when called upon.

On his rotated frontmen, Iraola said: “I think the cup is a different competition.

“And for me, always, it's important the players that finish games, but especially in the cup, you have to consider there is an option, there is extra time. It can be very important who finishes the game.

“So we decided to probably leave on the bench players that have started recently, like Dango, Justin, Brooksy, to have always the chance to finish strong.

“And I think probably Ben and Jebbo played at a high level, so we didn't need to put them on straight away, the ones that we had on the bench.”