Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Iraola singles out Winterburn and Jebbison after Bournemouth's FA Cup victory over Everton

Ansser Sadiq
Iraola singles out Winterburn and Jebbison after Bournemouth's FA Cup victory over Everton
Iraola singles out Winterburn and Jebbison after Bournemouth's FA Cup victory over EvertonAction Plus
Head coach Andoni Iraola praised Ben Winterburn and Daniel Jebbison for their standout performances in Bournemouth's FA Cup win over Everton.  

He commended their ability to rise to the occasion, especially given the team's current injury challenges.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola emphasized that both players showed they could handle the pressure and contribute effectively when called upon.

On his rotated frontmen, Iraola said: “I think the cup is a different competition.

“And for me, always, it's important the players that finish games, but especially in the cup, you have to consider there is an option, there is extra time. It can be very important who finishes the game.

“So we decided to probably leave on the bench players that have started recently, like Dango, Justin, Brooksy, to have always the chance to finish strong.

“And I think probably Ben and Jebbo played at a high level, so we didn't need to put them on straight away, the ones that we had on the bench.”

Mentions
FA CupWinterburn BenJebbison DanielIraola AndoniKluivert JustinBournemouthEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Bournemouth forward Jebbison on goal against Everton: I don't even remember how I scored
Iraola happy Jebbison on Bournemouth scoresheet for Cup win
Iraola delighted with Bournemouth FA Cup win at Everton