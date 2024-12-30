Fulham boss Silva admits frustration after Bournemouth draw

Fulham boss Marco Silva was left frustrated by his team on Sunday.

The Cottagers had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite having a majority of the chances to score the winner, the London club had to share the spoils.

“Yes, definitely,” said Silva when asked if he was frustrated.

“A really tough one to take in a difficult game. We expected a really difficult game, three days after our last game, which was the same for them as well.

“The first-half was difficult for us and we were not able to have the possession that we like to have normally. It was a set piece that made the difference for us, a great one as well, a great ball from Andreas.

“The second-half was our best half. After we made it 2-1, we started to control the game really well. The impact of Tom Cairney was big and he made a big impact on the game. It felt like it was much closer to 3-1 than 2-2 but when the game gets towards the end, we have to be more ruthless.

“Big fight from the players again, great commitment, great attitude and I hope that we can learn from this type of moment because we have to be more ruthless in certain moments. It’s another situation for us to learn but there are many positives from the game we can take."