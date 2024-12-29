Bournemouth boss Iraola: A great effort shown for Fulham draw

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was happy with the efforts shown in their 2-2 draw at Fulham.

The Cherries twice came from behind for the point, with Dango Outtara hitting the second equaliser.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Very, very proud of the team, of the players,” Iraola told the Daily Echo.

“I think we did today a hell of an effort.

I think we've arrived in, you've seen the bench we've had today, everyone that was healthy made a big effort to be here and I think we definitely didn't deserve today to lose this game.

“Probably we had better chances and better moments than Fulham, but it's true that they've been ahead twice.

“So you have to value and appreciate the point.”

On Outtara, he added: “I think he took the perfect decision.

“He's someone that normally has chances, he arrives well to the last third.

“He didn't finish probably well the other day, the chances he had against Palace, but today, probably coming from the bench a little bit more fresh, you can have the clearer mind and the right decision, a good finish.”