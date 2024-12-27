Botafogo are the leading candidates to sign Newcastle's Almiron in potential loan deal

Brazilian club Botafogo are emerging as an option to sign Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan winger was a favorite of manager Eddie Howe in the past.

However, he has fallen out of favor at the Magpies and was not used for their Boxing Day win over Aston Villa.

Per Globo Esporte, the player is eager to leave, while the club also wants to cash in on him.

Whether a move can be done in January is unclear, as the interested clubs may not be able to match his wages or the fee Newcastle are seeking.

Botafogo would very much like to bring in Almiron, but perhaps only in a loan deal.