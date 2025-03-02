Boskamp urging Man City to stick with De Bruyne "for one or two more years"

Former Feyenoord and Holland star Jan Boskamp believes the Premier League's demands has taken it's toll on Kevin de Bruyne.

But Boskamp insists the 33 year-old midfielder still has a couple of years left at the top with Manchester City.

De Bruyne is off contract at the end of the season and Boskamp told Het Belang van Limburg: "I'm sick of it. But it is not just Kev. All of City has been off all season. For ten years he was the man who drove everything, but now he no longer pushes himself to the limit.

"I think that in those ten years his body has also lost a lot of weight. It is not without reason that the Premier League is the toughest league in the world. Ah, for me the Kev remains a global player.

"Hopefully he can show that for another year or two."