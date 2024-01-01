Borussia Dortmund fans react negatively as Klopp takes on Red Bull role

Borussia Dortmund fans are upset at their former manager Jurgen Klopp this week.

The BVB faithful have learned about Klopp's new job as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

Many fans see the move as a betrayal, given how the Red Bull Leipzig team are not admired by Germans due to the energy drink company’s influence.

'Lost all respect for Klopp,' one user wrote on X. 'Bull is not easy to support.' This post included three vomiting emojis.

Another said: ' From "normal one" to can man. What a shame...'

A third wrote: 'You made yourself a dog, Jurgen.'

'You're nobody in my book anymore. Every cop is a son of a b***h,' added a fourth Dortmund supporter.