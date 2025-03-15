Borussia Dortmund coach Kovac explains holding back Chukwuemeka

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has explained holding back Carney Chukwuemeka.

The Chelsea midfielder arrived in Dortmund during the January market on-loan to the end of the season.

However, the England U21 international has been used sparingly by Kovac so far.

"He played little in London," said Kovac. "We have to build him up selectively. 

"(But) Carney gives us another dimension."

The midfielder has managed just two appearances for Dortmund so far this season.

