Bordeaux striker Carroll hits fifth goal in four games
Bordeaux striker Andy Carroll scored again against Avranches on Saturday.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool centre-forward hit the winner, making it five goals in four games for his new club.

Bordeaux compete in National 2 - Group B in France, after the club entered administration over the summer.

Carroll joined Bordeaux after playing in L2 with Amiens last season.

Last week, he told RMC Sport: "To be honest, it even costs me money to have gone to play for the Girondins.

"But I play football and I'm simply happy to play football."

