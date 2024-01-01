Carroll says Bordeaux is a "completely different way of life" as he dodges retirement

Bordeaux striker Andy Carroll has opened up about his injury woes at West Ham United and why his move to French side Bordeaux is a dream come true.

Fallen French giants Bordeaux, who have dropped to the lowest division in France, are looking to climb back up the pyramid to where they belong. Carroll is just one of the signings the club made to help them accomplish this feat and despite his age the striker believes in the project.

The 35-year-old joined the bottom division side in the summer from second division side Amiens as he took a pay cut to help the club who are in desperate times. He spoke about the decision to move and how it is perfect for him.

"A lot of players, recently retired or nearing the end of their careers, have asked why I'm playing here in France, away from my family," Carroll says. "I'm just enjoying it here."

“Everything - from the stadium to the training ground - is set up perfectly for what I need and want. The project going forward is to try for back-to-back promotions, to be part of a massive club, and to carve out my place in their history. It's an opportunity too great to pass up.”

“I haven't really focused on finishing yet, so I can't even think about what I'm going to do afterwards," he says.

"If I wasn't a professional footballer, I'd be playing it as a hobby. So, I'm just fortunate that I'm still playing at my age at the level where I'm enjoying it and getting paid for it.

"When I signed for Amiens, it was just a different way of life - just quiet and relaxed. Walking down the street was fine.”

Despite earning less and being away from his family, Carroll says the move is ideal and that he has hopes of playing alongside his son one day.

“I've been at the top level where people are on £100,000-a-week, and then you come to France and the lads are nowhere near that, and they're coming in every day, working hard and with a smile on their face. And we're going home, having barbecues and stuff like that.

“It's just a completely different way of life and it's just brilliant. It's just exactly what I wanted and exactly what I needed in my life.”

“My sons keep saying, ‘Oh, you should go into management’. But I'll keep saying well, ‘hopefully, one day, you're old enough that you can join me and be my strike partner in the same team playing with each other," he smiles.

“They are really good players. So that's probably more my dream than retiring and doing something else."