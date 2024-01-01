Liverpool owners FSG announce plans to buy Bordeaux

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have revealed that they are set to buy a new club.

The FSG group that controls the Reds, based out of the United States, wants a multi-club model.

The team in question is Bordeaux in the French Ligue 2, with CEO of Football Michael Edwards leading negotiations.

A statement sent to the Liverpool Echo read: “Fenway Sports Group has expressed interest in the potential acquisition of French football club Girondins de Bordeaux and is in the early stages of dialogue and engagement.

“While the process is at this exploratory phase, we will not be making any further comment.”

There is no doubt that Liverpool fans will find the news pleasing, as Bordeaux will serve as a feeder club to their senior team.