Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool owners FSG announce plans to buy Bordeaux

Liverpool owners FSG announce plans to buy Bordeaux
Liverpool owners FSG announce plans to buy Bordeaux
Liverpool owners FSG announce plans to buy BordeauxAction Plus
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have revealed that they are set to buy a new club.

The FSG group that controls the Reds, based out of the United States, wants a multi-club model.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The team in question is Bordeaux in the French Ligue 2, with CEO of Football Michael Edwards leading negotiations.

A statement sent to the Liverpool Echo read: “Fenway Sports Group has expressed interest in the potential acquisition of French football club Girondins de Bordeaux and is in the early stages of dialogue and engagement. 

“While the process is at this exploratory phase, we will not be making any further comment.”

There is no doubt that Liverpool fans will find the news pleasing, as Bordeaux will serve as a feeder club to their senior team.

Mentions
Ligue 2LiverpoolBordeauxLigue 1
Related Articles
FSG eyeing Bordeaux takeover
Real Madrid get clear run at Lille defender Yoro
Agent of Man Utd, Liverpool target Ugarte: Certain he will leave