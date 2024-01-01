Bologa want Everton star after selling Zirkzee to Man Utd

Tribal Football
Italian Serie A outfit Bologna would like to sign Everton striker Beto this summer.

The minnows are set to play Champions League football after an impressive 2023/2024 campaign.

Having sold Joshua Zirzkee to Manchester United, Corriere di Bologna states that Beto is a replacement target.

The forward would be available for a modest fee, given Everton are in some financial difficulty.

Bologna have stated internally that Fotis Ioannidis of Panathinaikos is their priority.

However, if they are unable to land their prime target they will turn to Beto instead.

