Paul Vegas
Boehly fancies bringing Sunderland whiz Bellingham to Chelsea
Chelsea are eyeing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham for the summer market.

The Sun says Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is a fan of Bellingham and wants to bring him to London for next season.

Chelsea need to increase their English player quota and Bellingham would fit the bill.

Jobe is a the younger brother of Real Madrid midfieder Jude Bellingham and signed a new deal with Sunderland last year to 2028.

There are hopes inside Sunderland that the  England U21 international will agree to stay should they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

