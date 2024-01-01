Boehly and Eghbali argue over Chelsea staying at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's owners are ready to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun says Chelsea will seek to expand Stamford Bridge rather than build a new stadium if co-owner Behdad Eghbali gets his way.

Eghbali favours staying and expanding the ground's seating capacity from 40,000 to 55,000 with an expected cost of £1.5bn.

Fellow co-owner Todd Boehly, however, wants to leave Stamford Bridge and build a new stadium at Earl's Court.

It's been suggested Boehly's plan would take over five years and is now appearing the less likely prospect.