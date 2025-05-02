Solanke on Tottenham's win over Bodo/Glimt: From minute one everyone was behind us

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has expressed his thoughts after the 3-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Spurs will travel to the Arctic Circle next week with a two-goal advantage after a comfortable win in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first-leg. Despite a dire season, the North London side are on course for a European final under manager Ange Postecoglou whose job is still under major pressure in the final stretch of the season.

The atmosphere was incredible

Speaking to the club website, Solanke praised fans who created a phenomenal atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which he believes helped boost the team’s performance.

“The fans made the atmosphere great from the start. We were all pumped, I’m sure they were too, and to get that early goal was surreal really, to start the game like that definitely gave us an early boost.

“That’s what the fans can do, you know, when we’re all together as one - players, fans - it feels so special. We knew from minute one that everyone was behind us. We came out and saw the white shirts everywhere, the flags waving, it gave us that extra motivation and confidence and that’s what we love coming and playing for.”

On the scoresheet once again

The England international fired home a penalty in the second half after Romero was caught inside the penalty area. The 27-year-old said it was great to get on the scoresheet once again for what is the second game in a row.

“I think I was a little bit too cool today! It was it was another nice penalty, great to get another goal in a big game like this, delighted.

“Yes, it's a real feeling. Like I just said, playing in these games is what we all dream of and scoring is even better. I was delighted to get on the scoresheet.”

Fans need to step up

Finally, he opened up on the club’s ambitions and how fans need to step up once again and provide an atmosphere that will help Tottenham reach yet another final where they can end their long hunt for a trophy.

“We know how good they are at home, we knew that from the second they got through and that we were going to play them. We knew it was going to be tough, but we wanted to use that home advantage today, which we did. Conditions over there will be different to what we're used to, but we’ll prepare just as hard.

“Yeah, look, 100% we all want to win trophies, the players the staff, we know the fans have been waiting for a few years now, so hopefully we can do it. We know we haven't been good enough in the league this year, but if we can manage to go on and win this, it will go a long way...”