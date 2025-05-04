Ange Postecoglu provides Solanke and Maddison injury update ahead of Euro clash

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu has provided injury updates on Dominic Solanke and James Maddison ahead of their Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt.

Solanke, 27, and Maddison, 28, both missed Tottenham’s 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham as Postecoglu fielded a heavily rotated side.

The Australian was clearly prioritising their Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday after a dismal domestic season.

Spurs will qualify for next season’s Champions League should they win the Europa League outright despite currently being placed in 16th.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the draw with West Ham, Postecoglu said: "Dom’s improving. We expect him to be OK for Thursday. Just left him out today to recover more.

"Madders is a bit more of a concern. We’ll get more information in the next day or so, but we’re optimistic about him."