Ansser Sadiq
Boca Juniors midfielder Zenon "annoyed" by Newcastle's lack of formal bids
Boca Juniors’ Kevin Zenon is reportedly "annoyed" by Newcastle United’s lack of concrete interest, per Infobae.

The left-sided midfielder has been linked with the Magpies for months, but no formal move ever materialized.

Zenon was also on the radar of an unnamed Bundesliga club, but he ultimately missed out on a transfer before the deadline.

His rise to prominence came after Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, recommended him to Unión Santa Fe in Argentina.

He has represented Argentina’s U23s but has struggled with a dip in form in recent months.

Despite speculation, Newcastle’s reluctance to act has left the 22-year-old frustrated over his stalled European move.

