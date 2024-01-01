ALL AGREED? Boca Juniors and Chelsea settle Anselmino terms

Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino is on his way to Chelsea.

Football.London says terms have been settled between all parties involved.

A bid of €20m has been accepted by Boca and Anselmino is now expected to fly to London to complete the move.

He will become the latest teen to join Chelsea this summer following the arrivals of Estevao, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman.

A decision is yet to be made whether Anselmino will stay with Chelsea or spend next season with French partners Strasbourg.

Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme has said of his departing prospect: "With the growth, the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer."