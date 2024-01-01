Bloom says Brighton really learnt from preseason tour of Japan

Bloom says Brighton really learnt from preseason tour of Japan

Premier League minnows Brighton learned a lot from their trip to Japan this summer.

That is the view of the club’s chairman Tony Bloom, who has been pushing the club forward for years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Under Bloom’s guidance, the Albion have gone from a tiny club in the lower divisions to a mid-table Premier League side.

On this summer’s tour, next summer’s plans, and other matters, Bloom told The Argus: “The Japan trip - the first time we have done a pre-season trip to the Far East – was a huge success.

“It was tough for the players, there is no doubt about that, in terms of the jetlag and the timing and the heat.

“But they worked really well and obviously any pre-season tour gets a group of players and some new players together and the bonding experience was really good.

“Our hosts were amazing.

“Japan has got a great culture, really respectful and I think we have all learnt a lot from it.

“Commercially it was really good and, obviously with Kaoru (Mitoma), he is the stand-out hero over there.

“It was brilliant that he was able to come back from a long lay-off, played a part in the two games.

“It was a big learning experience for us and I think we would like to go back again at some point.

“Next season we are looking at a couple of options, but we haven’t decided that yet.”