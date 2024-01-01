Bloom says Brighton have "great chance of qualifying for Europe" this season

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has stated that the club has a much higher chance of qualifying for European competition this season after numerous injuries last term.

The Seagulls topped their group in the Europa League last term before facing a tough AS Roma side which knocked them out of the competiton.

Bloom believes the current side could reach their European target this season and more if injuries do not occur.

“Our long-term vision for the club, for the men’s team, of top ten doesn’t change.

“But, certainly for this season, we think we’ve got a great chance of qualifying for Europe.

“We had an amazing time in Europe last season. We think we can do the same this season.”

“There’s no doubt that with seven of our competitors playing in Europe and a revamped Europe where there’s more games, it certainly gives teams like Brighton a better chance of competing in the Premier League.”

He stated that the club would’ve gone much further in Europe if it wasn’t for injuries and says he is proud of what they achieved despite being knocked out.

“I think we were very well-equipped for Europe last season. We had a brilliant squad of players.”

“We had, like many other clubs, regularly nine or ten players out injured during the season.

“You can’t account for that. You can’t have a squad of 30 players, or we wouldn’t want to have that, because you have got too many players, if you don’t have many injuries, who just never get a look-in.

“That combined with playing so many European games made it a really difficult season, last season.

“But we still competed well, we still finished 11h. Back in the day that would have been considered a brilliant season.

“Overall I think we did well considering the circumstances.”