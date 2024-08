Blackburn closing deal for Liverpool fullback Beck

Blackburn Rovers are closing a deal for Liverpool fullback Owen Beck.

The Wales international is set to move to Ewood Park on a season-long loan.

Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph is reporting terms between the two clubs have now been struck.

Beck spent last season on-loan in Scotland with Dundee.

The 22 year-old's move to Blackburn is set to be closed today.