Bissouma injury concern for Tottenham ahead of NLD

Premier League side Tottenham could be without Yves Bissouma for the North London derby.

Spurs take on rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday as the international break comes to a close.

Bissouma, who is now 28, was injured during a 1-0 win for Mali over Eswatini on Tuesday.

The ex-Brighton man has been in fine form so far this term, scoring in a 4-0 thrashing of Everton in the Premier League.

Both Arsenal and Spurs are having to deal with injury issues, with Martin Odegaard also set to miss the game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Declan Rice will serve his one-match ban this weekend.