Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen

Billionaire Dangote was close to buying Arsenal in 2020

Billionaire Dangote was close to buying Arsenal in 2020
Billionaire Dangote was close to buying Arsenal in 2020Tribal Football
Businessman Aliko Dangote appears to have closed the door on buying Arsenal one day.

The second richest man in Africa, who is worth many billions, has long wanted to own the club he supports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He stated his ambition to buy the club back in 2020, when Stan Kroenke had a smaller stake in the club.

Now that Kroenke has taken over operations of Arsenal, Dangote knows he has missed his chance.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Dangote said: "I think that time has passed. The last time we had this interview I told you as soon as I am finished with the refinery 

“I am going to try and buy Arsenal, but the issue is that everything has gone up and the clubs too are all doing very well, Arsenal is doing extremely well.

"At that time Arsenal were not doing well. I don't have that kind of excess liquidity to go and buy a club for $4B so to speak, I would rather do something else with the money."

Mentions
Chakvetadze AlikoStanisic JosipArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Jordan says new Everton owners could save the club and turn it around
Southall says Everton's new owners must bring ambition back to the club
Baldock returns to Brighton as a pathway development coach.