Baldock returns to Brighton as a pathway development coach.

Ex-Brighton and Hove Albion striker Sam Baldock has come back to the club.

Baldock has returned to Brighton and will be working as their pathway development coach.

The deal was announced on the club website, with Baldock giving his first interview this week.

Asked about how he got the job, Baldock stated: "I'd stayed in regular contact with Gordon Greer (the club’s pathway development manager) since our playing days together at the club and I was always intrigued by his role; what he was doing and how he was helping the young players loaned out at the club.

“When it became apparent that there was a similar role available, it really appealed to me. It wasn’t a role that was simply handed to me though; I had to go through the necessary interview process, but I was delighted to be offered the position."

On his role, he added: "Gordon and I are both out watching our loan players and talking regularly with them. As it’s a pathway development role, we're helping them with everything that we think can improve them as players and people.

The role also provides a fascinating insight into how the club operates off the pitch and that’s something that really interests me. We all see the 11 players on the pitch, but there’s an incredible structure in place that leads to that moment."