Arsenal view former Atletico Madrid director Berta as their frontrunner to replace Edu

Arsenal are now believed to view former Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta as their frontrunner to take over from Edu at the Emirates as they search for a sporting director.

Edu left the Gunners after declining a lucrative new deal to extend his tenure at the club and instead joined up with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis to work with his network of clubs, which includes Greek big beasts Olympiacos.

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who is currently in the same role at Sparta Prague, is also considered a top candidate for the role but as per Fabrizio Romano, Berta is in advanced talks with the club after being impressed by his work at Atletico since joining them in 2017.

The Italian brought in several talents to the Spanish capital, including Antoine Griezmann, Rodri, Jan Oblak, Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher. Other candidates include Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro, and former Man United sporting director Dan Ashworth but after Berta left his role with the Italian side he is considered the best option.

Replacing Edu will be no easy task after he took Arsenal from a mediocre side to consistent title challengers in recent years under Arteta. With the club so far behind league leaders Liverpool this season, it may be time to bring in a talented mind like Berta to take Arteta’s side from title challengers to league winners as they head in a bold new direction.