Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure

Berrada "very excited" with arrival of new Man Utd manager Amorim

Paul Vegas
Berrada "very excited" with arrival of new Man Utd manager Amorim
Berrada "very excited" with arrival of new Man Utd manager AmorimAction Plus
Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has welcomed the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Berrada sacked Erik ten Hag and replaced him with the former Sporting CP coach a fortnight ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking at a web summit in Portugal, Berrada said: “I'm very excited about the arrival of Ruben Amorim. It's good to be back in Lisbon, I was here two weeks ago.

"We really believe that he will integrate into the rest of the structure so that we can be successful on the pitch. It's a perfect partnership between sport and technology." 

Amorim was at Carrington on Monday, but cannot start work until he is granted a UK work permit.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester United
Related Articles
Man City prepared to pay £50M for Zubimendi's release clause this January
Man City's Dias sends message to Amorim as he joins Man Utd
Ugarte on joining Man Utd this summer: There is no team like United