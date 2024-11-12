Berrada "very excited" with arrival of new Man Utd manager Amorim

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has welcomed the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Berrada sacked Erik ten Hag and replaced him with the former Sporting CP coach a fortnight ago.

Speaking at a web summit in Portugal, Berrada said: “I'm very excited about the arrival of Ruben Amorim. It's good to be back in Lisbon, I was here two weeks ago.

"We really believe that he will integrate into the rest of the structure so that we can be successful on the pitch. It's a perfect partnership between sport and technology."

Amorim was at Carrington on Monday, but cannot start work until he is granted a UK work permit.