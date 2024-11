Ugarte on joining Man Utd this summer: "There is no team like United"

Manchester United summer signing Manuel Ugarte is delighted to be at the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting CP star will be joined by his ex-boss Ruben Amorim.

While Ugarte is not making any assumptions about his game time under Amorim, he is just happy to be a Red Devil.

“There is no team like United,” he told club media recently.

“Well, at first I was relaxed (about the transfer),” he added.

“Then, as the days passed I was desperate to get it done and join. Now I am here! It’s incredible.”