Berrada stands by Man Utd 2028 title claim

Manchester United chief exec Omar Berrada stands by his claims that they can win the Premier League title in 2028.

United mark their 150th anniversary in that year and Berrada is adamant winning the league can be achieved by then.

"It's establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal," the 47-year-old said.

"Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course.

"We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?

"I firmly believe we can do it.

"We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League.

"Nobody is saying we don't want to win it until then. We're setting ourselves a target with a specific time frame to go and aim for."