Bergwijn sees Leicester lose to Fulham

Ajax midfielder Steven Bergwijn was in England yesterday to see Fulham defeat Leicester City.

The 26 year-old Holland international has been linked with Leicester this summer.

And his presence at their defeat to Fulham yesterday is fueling talk of a move being imminent.

Bergwijn is a former Tottenham player and currently acts as captain of Ajax.

The midfielder has a deal with Ajax to 2027.